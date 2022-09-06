This mock “risotto” takes only 10 minutes to make and doesn’t need constant stirring. Instead of using traditional rice for the risotto, I use orzo, a rice-shaped pasta, and a large nonstick skillet for this quick meal. The orzo has a creamy texture when cooked this way. Using a large, nonstick skillet instead of a saucepan increases the surface area so the orzo cooks faster and doesn’t stick. There’s no need for constant stirring as with a rice-based risotto.
SEARED SCALLOPS
3/4 pound fresh, large scallops
1 tablespoon canola oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Pat scallops dry with a paper towel. Heat oil in a skillet over-high heat. When smoking, add scallops and sauté 2 minutes, turn scallops over and sear 1 minute. Add salt and pepper to taste.
QUICK SPINACH AND TOMATO ‘RISOTTO’
1 1/2-cups no-salt-added chicken broth
1 cup water
2/3 cup orzo
1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese
Pinch cayenne pepper
Salt freshly ground black pepper
2 cups washed, ready-to-eat baby spinach
1 tomato cut into cubes (about 1 cup)
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken broth and water. When liquid is boiling, add the orzo and blue cheese. Stir to bring back to a boil and cook 8 minutes. All liquid should be absorbed and orzo soft. Boil a little longer if needed. Remove from heat and stir in the cayenne pepper and salt and pepper to taste. Mix in the spinach and tomatoes. Stir until spinach starts to wilt. Divide between 2 dinner plates and sprinkle Parmesan cheese over both.
