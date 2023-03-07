Around this time of year with St. Patty’s Day coming up, shepherd’s pie comes to mind. The pie has a savory meat filling topped with potatoes and cheese.
SHEPHERD’S PIE
Ingredients:
3/4 pound potatoes
2 tablespoons water
1 tablespoon olive oil
Salt and black pepper
2 cups diced onion
1 cup chicken broth
4 teaspoons minced garlic
3/4 pound 95% lean ground beef
1 tablespoon flour
4 tablespoons tomato paste
2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary
3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese (1 ounce)
Directions: Preheat broiler. Wash potatoes; do not peel. Cut into 1-inch pieces. Place in a large microwave-safe bowl. Add water and cover the bowl with a plate or plastic wrap. Microwave on high 5 minutes. Remove from microwave. Let sit without removing the cover while preparing remaining ingredients. Mash the potatoes in a food processor or with a potato ricer or sieve. Mix with olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.
Heat an 8- or 9-inch skillet that can go from stovetop to broiler, over medium high heat. Add the onion and 1 tablespoon chicken broth. Saute until the onions are soft and golden, 5 minutes. Add more chicken broth if pan becomes dry. Add the garlic and ground beef. Break up beef with the edge of a spoon and saute 1 minute.
Sprinkle flour over top and add the remaining chicken broth, tomato paste and rosemary. Mix well. Simmer 4 to 5 minutes, stirring, until sauce thickens. Add Worcestershire to taste. Taste for seasoning adding more Worcestershire if needed. Spread mashed potatoes on top and sprinkle with cheese. Place under the heated broiler until cheese melts.
