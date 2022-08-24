The following Lake Havasu City-area restaurants and businesses were inspected by the Mohave County Public Health Department. Each establishment is given a rating of “excellent,” “satisfactory,” “needs improvement,” or “unacceptable.”
July 19: The Local Grind, food service permit, follow-up inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
July 27: Circle K, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
July 19: Locos Bar and Cocina, food service permit, regular inspection and bar/lounge with food permit. Rating: Satisfactory.
July 6: Flame Broiler, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
July 6: Breakwater Grill, bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
July 21: Human Bean #1, limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
July 19: The Red Onion, food service permit, follow-up inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
July 7: The Red Onion, bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
July 27: Terrible’s #321, limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
July 12: Mudshark Pizza, moderate food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
July 26: Mudshark Pizza, bar/lounge with food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
July 22: Heather’s Water and Ice, limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
July 26: Starbucks, limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
July 21: Jersey’s Grill, food service permit and bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspections. Ratings Excellent.
July 21: Panarelli’s Italian Subs, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Needs improvement.
July 11: Rickety Cricket Tap Room, limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.