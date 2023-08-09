Venue Name: The Local Grind
Date: July 21
Permit Type: Food service permit Type II
Rating: Satisfactory
Type: Follow Up
Venue Name: Circle K #6669
Date: July 26
Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Born’s Best Sandwiches
Date: July 10
Permit Type: Food service permit Type II
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Locos Bar And Cocina
Date: July 24
Permit Type: Food service permit, type III
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Locos Bar And Cocina
Date: July 24
Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Weinerschnitzel #673
Date: July 10
Permit Type: Food service permit Type II
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Super Carniceria El Corral
Date: July 26
Permit Type: Meat Market Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
