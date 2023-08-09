Venue Name: The Local Grind

Date: July 21

Permit Type: Food service permit Type II

Rating: Satisfactory

Type: Follow Up

Venue Name: Circle K #6669

Date: July 26

Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Born’s Best Sandwiches

Date: July 10

Permit Type: Food service permit Type II

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Locos Bar And Cocina

Date: July 24

Permit Type: Food service permit, type III

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Locos Bar And Cocina

Date: July 24

Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Weinerschnitzel #673

Date: July 10

Permit Type: Food service permit Type II

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Super Carniceria El Corral

Date: July 26

Permit Type: Meat Market Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

