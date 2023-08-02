The following restaurants and businesses were inspected by the Mohave County Public Health Department. Each establishment is given a rating of “excellent,” “satisfactory,” “needs improvement,” or “unacceptable.”

Venue Name: Arby’s

Date: July 31

Permit Type: Food service permit Type II

Rating: Needs Improvement

Type: Follow Up

Venue Name: Del Taco

Date: July 27

Permit Type: Food service permit Type II

Rating: Satisfactory

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Roadhouse Market & Butcher

Date: July 18

Permit Type: Food service permit, type III

Rating: Excellent

Type: Opening

Venue Name: Roadhouse Market & Butcher

Date: July 18

Permit Type: Retail pre-packaged food permit

Rating: N/A

Type: Opening

Venue Name: Glitch

Date: July 10

Permit Type: Bar Or Tavern

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Gallagher’s Dining And Pub

Date: July 27

Permit Type: Food service permit Type II

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Gallagher’s Dining And Pub

Date: July 25

Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Terrible Herbst #101

Date: July 6

Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Terrible Herbst Oil Company

Date: July 6

Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Heat Hotel

Date: July 17

Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: The Local Grind

Date: July 21

Permit Type: Food service permit Type II

Rating: Satisfactory

Type: Follow Up

Venue Name: Circle K #6669

Date: July 26

Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Circle K #6669

Date: July 26

Permit Type: Retail pre-packaged food permit

Rating: N/A

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Born’s Best Sandwiches

Date: July 10

Permit Type: Food service permit Type II

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Locos Bar And Cocina

Date: July 24

Permit Type: Food service permit, type III

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Locos Bar And Cocina

Date: July 24

Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Weinerschnitzel #673

Date: July 10

Permit Type: Food service permit Type II

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Super Carniceria El Corral

Date: July 26

Permit Type: 1032 - Bakery Confectionary

Rating: N/A

Type: Regular

Location: Area

Venue Name: Super Carniceria El Corral

Date: July 26

Permit Type: 1033 - Meat Market Or Meat Estab

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Super Carniceria El Corral

Date: July 26

Permit Type: Retail pre-packaged food permit

Rating: N/A

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Flame Broiler

Date: July 11

Permit Type: Food service permit, type III

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Freedom Bakes

Date: July 31

Permit Type: 1032 - Bakery Confectionary

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Breakwater Grill

Date: July 28

Permit Type: Food service permit Type II

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Breakwater Grill

Date: July 28

Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Havasu Bean I LLC, Dba The Human Bean #1

Date: July 6

Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: The Red Onion

Date: July 20

Permit Type: Food service permit, type III

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: The Red Onion

Date: July 20

Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Campbell Cove 1-Stop

Date: July 14

Permit Type: Food service permit Type II

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Rodeway Inn

Date: July 18

Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I

Rating: N/A

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Living Well Health Food Store

Date: July 11

Permit Type: 1041 - Retail Food/Packaged Food < 50 Sq Ft

Rating: N/A

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Scoops Handmade Ice Cream

Date: July 24

Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I

Rating: Excellent

Type: Opening

Venue Name: Scoops Handmade Ice Cream

Date: July 25

Permit Type: 1053 - Mobile: Food Peddler Open Food Limited Items

Rating: Excellent

Type: Opening

Venue Name: Heat Wave

Date: July 17

Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I

Rating: N/A

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Heat Wave

Date: July 17

Permit Type: 1041 - Retail Food/Packaged Food < 50 Sq Ft

Rating: N/A

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Terrible’s #321

Date: July 6

Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Terrible S #321

Date: July 6

Permit Type: Retail pre-packaged food permit

Rating: N/A

Type: Regular

Location: Area

Venue Name: Mudshark Pizza, Inc. Dba Mudshark Brewing Co.

Date: July 25

Permit Type: Food service permit Type II

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Mudshark Pizza, Inc. Dba Mudshark Brewing Co.

Date: July 25

Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Heather’s Water And Ice

Date: July 13

Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Starbucks Coffee #48440

Date: July 31

Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Jersey’s Grill - McCulloch

Date: July 27

Permit Type: Food service permit, type III

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Jersey’s Grill - McCulloch

Date: July 28

Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Dollar General Store #12417

Date: July 5

Permit Type: Retail pre-packaged food permit

Rating: N/A

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Rickety Cricket Tap Room

Date: July 24

Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Shugrue’s Cornerside Bakery

Date: July 31

Permit Type: 1032 - Bakery Confectionary

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Azul Agave LLC

Date: July 24

Permit Type: Food service permit, type III

Rating: Satisfactory

Type: Follow Up

Venue Name: Azul Agave LLC

Date: July 24

Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Happy Days Cool Treats - Fast Franks

Date: July 10

Permit Type: 1053 - Mobile: Food Peddler Open Food Limited Items

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Boat House Grill

Date: July 27

Permit Type: Food service permit, type III

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Boat House Grill

Date: July 27

Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Wild Coffee Drive Thru

Date: July 20

Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Dos Amigos

Date: July 10

Permit Type: Food service permit Type II

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Sake Sushi & Grill

Date: July 13

Permit Type: Food service permit, type III

Rating: N/A

Type: Complaint

Venue Name: The Pourhouse

Date: July 24

Permit Type: Food service permit Type II

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Location: Area

Venue Name: The Pourhouse

Date: July 24

Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Satisfactory

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Loyal Order Of Moose

Date: July 31

Permit Type: Food service permit, type III

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Loyal Order Of Moose

Date: July 31

Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Burger King #3381

Date: July 6

Permit Type: Food service permit Type II

Rating: N/A

Type: Complaint

Venue Name: Jack In The Box

Date: July 14

Permit Type: Food service permit Type II

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: American Legion Post 81

Date: July 31

Permit Type: Food service permit, type III

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: American Legion Post 81

Date: July 31

Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Ken’s Pizza N Pasta LHC LLC

Date: July 18

Permit Type: Food service permit, type III

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Rebel BBQ

Date: July 20

Permit Type: Food service permit, type III

Rating: Satisfactory

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Donut Post

Date: July 19

Permit Type: 1032 - Bakery Confectionary

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Shugrue’s Restaurant & Bar

Date: July 25

Permit Type: Food service permit, type III

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Shugrue’s Restaurant & Bar

Date: July 25

Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

