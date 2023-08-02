The following restaurants and businesses were inspected by the Mohave County Public Health Department. Each establishment is given a rating of “excellent,” “satisfactory,” “needs improvement,” or “unacceptable.”
Venue Name: Arby’s
Date: July 31
Permit Type: Food service permit Type II
Rating: Needs Improvement
Type: Follow Up
Venue Name: Del Taco
Date: July 27
Permit Type: Food service permit Type II
Rating: Satisfactory
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Roadhouse Market & Butcher
Date: July 18
Permit Type: Food service permit, type III
Rating: Excellent
Type: Opening
Venue Name: Roadhouse Market & Butcher
Date: July 18
Permit Type: Retail pre-packaged food permit
Rating: N/A
Type: Opening
Venue Name: Glitch
Date: July 10
Permit Type: Bar Or Tavern
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Gallagher’s Dining And Pub
Date: July 27
Permit Type: Food service permit Type II
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Gallagher’s Dining And Pub
Date: July 25
Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Terrible Herbst #101
Date: July 6
Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Terrible Herbst Oil Company
Date: July 6
Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Heat Hotel
Date: July 17
Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: The Local Grind
Date: July 21
Permit Type: Food service permit Type II
Rating: Satisfactory
Type: Follow Up
Venue Name: Circle K #6669
Date: July 26
Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Circle K #6669
Date: July 26
Permit Type: Retail pre-packaged food permit
Rating: N/A
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Born’s Best Sandwiches
Date: July 10
Permit Type: Food service permit Type II
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Locos Bar And Cocina
Date: July 24
Permit Type: Food service permit, type III
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Locos Bar And Cocina
Date: July 24
Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Weinerschnitzel #673
Date: July 10
Permit Type: Food service permit Type II
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Super Carniceria El Corral
Date: July 26
Permit Type: 1032 - Bakery Confectionary
Rating: N/A
Type: Regular
Location: Area
Venue Name: Super Carniceria El Corral
Date: July 26
Permit Type: 1033 - Meat Market Or Meat Estab
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Super Carniceria El Corral
Date: July 26
Permit Type: Retail pre-packaged food permit
Rating: N/A
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Flame Broiler
Date: July 11
Permit Type: Food service permit, type III
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Freedom Bakes
Date: July 31
Permit Type: 1032 - Bakery Confectionary
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Breakwater Grill
Date: July 28
Permit Type: Food service permit Type II
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Breakwater Grill
Date: July 28
Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Havasu Bean I LLC, Dba The Human Bean #1
Date: July 6
Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: The Red Onion
Date: July 20
Permit Type: Food service permit, type III
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: The Red Onion
Date: July 20
Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Campbell Cove 1-Stop
Date: July 14
Permit Type: Food service permit Type II
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Rodeway Inn
Date: July 18
Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I
Rating: N/A
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Living Well Health Food Store
Date: July 11
Permit Type: 1041 - Retail Food/Packaged Food < 50 Sq Ft
Rating: N/A
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Scoops Handmade Ice Cream
Date: July 24
Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I
Rating: Excellent
Type: Opening
Venue Name: Scoops Handmade Ice Cream
Date: July 25
Permit Type: 1053 - Mobile: Food Peddler Open Food Limited Items
Rating: Excellent
Type: Opening
Venue Name: Heat Wave
Date: July 17
Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I
Rating: N/A
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Heat Wave
Date: July 17
Permit Type: 1041 - Retail Food/Packaged Food < 50 Sq Ft
Rating: N/A
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Terrible’s #321
Date: July 6
Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Terrible S #321
Date: July 6
Permit Type: Retail pre-packaged food permit
Rating: N/A
Type: Regular
Location: Area
Venue Name: Mudshark Pizza, Inc. Dba Mudshark Brewing Co.
Date: July 25
Permit Type: Food service permit Type II
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Mudshark Pizza, Inc. Dba Mudshark Brewing Co.
Date: July 25
Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Heather’s Water And Ice
Date: July 13
Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Starbucks Coffee #48440
Date: July 31
Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Jersey’s Grill - McCulloch
Date: July 27
Permit Type: Food service permit, type III
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Jersey’s Grill - McCulloch
Date: July 28
Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Dollar General Store #12417
Date: July 5
Permit Type: Retail pre-packaged food permit
Rating: N/A
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Rickety Cricket Tap Room
Date: July 24
Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Shugrue’s Cornerside Bakery
Date: July 31
Permit Type: 1032 - Bakery Confectionary
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Azul Agave LLC
Date: July 24
Permit Type: Food service permit, type III
Rating: Satisfactory
Type: Follow Up
Venue Name: Azul Agave LLC
Date: July 24
Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Happy Days Cool Treats - Fast Franks
Date: July 10
Permit Type: 1053 - Mobile: Food Peddler Open Food Limited Items
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Boat House Grill
Date: July 27
Permit Type: Food service permit, type III
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Boat House Grill
Date: July 27
Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Wild Coffee Drive Thru
Date: July 20
Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Dos Amigos
Date: July 10
Permit Type: Food service permit Type II
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Sake Sushi & Grill
Date: July 13
Permit Type: Food service permit, type III
Rating: N/A
Type: Complaint
Venue Name: The Pourhouse
Date: July 24
Permit Type: Food service permit Type II
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Location: Area
Venue Name: The Pourhouse
Date: July 24
Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Satisfactory
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Loyal Order Of Moose
Date: July 31
Permit Type: Food service permit, type III
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Loyal Order Of Moose
Date: July 31
Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Burger King #3381
Date: July 6
Permit Type: Food service permit Type II
Rating: N/A
Type: Complaint
Venue Name: Jack In The Box
Date: July 14
Permit Type: Food service permit Type II
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: American Legion Post 81
Date: July 31
Permit Type: Food service permit, type III
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: American Legion Post 81
Date: July 31
Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Ken’s Pizza N Pasta LHC LLC
Date: July 18
Permit Type: Food service permit, type III
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Rebel BBQ
Date: July 20
Permit Type: Food service permit, type III
Rating: Satisfactory
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Donut Post
Date: July 19
Permit Type: 1032 - Bakery Confectionary
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Shugrue’s Restaurant & Bar
Date: July 25
Permit Type: Food service permit, type III
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Shugrue’s Restaurant & Bar
Date: July 25
Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.