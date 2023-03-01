The following Lake Havasu City-area restaurants and businesses were inspected by the Mohave County Public Health Department. Each establishment is given a rating of “excellent,” “satisfactory,” “needs improvement,” or “unacceptable.”
Feb. 15: Yucca Elementary School (Yucca), public schools main kitchen permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 15: McDonalds (Swanson Ave.), food service permit, regular inspection. Rating : Excellent.
Feb. 15: In-n-Out Burger, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 8: AFC Sushi @ Albertsons, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 24: Layne’s Kettle Corn, mobile food peddler permit, opening inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 17: Scratch Made, mobile food peddler permit, opening inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 24: Harleyz and Hot Rodz, mobile food peddler permit, opening inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 8: Megan and Erik’s Water and Ice, limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 8: Island Suites, limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 8: Albertson’s, food service permit, bakery/confectionery permit, meat market permit, regular inspections. Ratings: Excellent.
Feb. 8: Starbucks in Albertson’s, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 24: Romano’s, food service permit, follow-up inspection. Rating: Satisfactory. Bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 6: Havahop LLC, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 21: Cha-Bones, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent; bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 8: Lakeotel LLC (Days Inn), limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 7: Havasu Preparatory Academy, public schools main kitchen permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 16: El Mariachi, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
