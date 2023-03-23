The following Lake Havasu City-area restaurants and businesses were inspected by the Mohave County Public Health Department. Each establishment is given a rating of “excellent,” “satisfactory,” “needs improvement,” or “unacceptable.”
Feb. 7: Neighbors Assisted Living South, daycare center/nursing home, regular inspection, rating: Excellent.
Feb. 23: Scoops Homemade Ice Cream, limited food service permit, regular inspection, rating: Excellent; mobile food peddler permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 7: Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Parish, food service permit, regular inspection, rating: excellent.
Feb. 7: Lake View Terrace Memory Care, daycare center/nursing home, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 10: Panarelli’s Italian Subs, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 8: Lake Havasu Police Department, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 7: Havasu Community Health Foundation, food warehouse/nonprofit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 1: Starbucks (Swanson Ave.), limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 14: WACOG Head Start at Havasupai Elementary School, satellite facility, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
