The following Lake Havasu City-area restaurants and businesses were inspected by the Mohave County Public Health Department. Each establishment is given a rating of “excellent,” “satisfactory,” “needs improvement,” or “unacceptable.”
Feb. 16: Sake Sushi & Grill, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 8: Havasu Lanes, bar lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 8: Havasu Columbians, bar lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.; food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 16: Pancho Villa’s Taco Shop, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 1: London bridge Resort, bar lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 6: Lake Havasu High School, public schools with main kitchen permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 6: Starline Elementary School, satellite facility permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 6: Smoketree School, satellite facility permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 6: Nautilus Elementary School, satellite facility permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 8: Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 7: Linda’s Italian Foods, Jerky & Sausage Co., food processor permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 16: Harvest Moon Bakery, bakery confectionary permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 10: Hampton Inn, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent; bar lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Feb. 14: WACOG Head Start, Daycare Center Nursing Home permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
