Flame Broiler
Date: July 11
Permit Type: Food service permit, type III
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Freedom Bakes
Date: July 31
Permit Type: Bakery Confectionary
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Breakwater Grill
Date: July 28
Permit Type: Food service permit Type II
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Breakwater Grill
Date: July 28
Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
The Human Bean #1
Date: July 6
Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
The Red Onion
Date: July 20
Permit Type: Food service permit, type III
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
The Red Onion
Date: July 20
Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Campbell Cove 1-Stop
Date: July 14
Permit Type: Food service permit Type II
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Rodeway Inn
Date: July 18
Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I
Rating: N/A
Type: Regular
Scoops Handmade
Ice Cream
Date: July 24
Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I
Rating: Excellent
Type: Opening
Scoops Handmade
Ice Cream
Date: July 25
Permit Type: Food Peddler Open Food Limited Items
Rating: Excellent
Type: Opening
Venue Name: Heat Wave
Date: July 17
Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I
Rating: N/A
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Heat Wave
Date: July 17
Permit Type: 1041 - Retail Food/Packaged Food < 50 Sq Ft
Rating: N/A
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Terrible’s #321
Date: July 6
Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Terrible S #321
Date: July 6
Permit Type: Retail pre-packaged food permit
Rating: N/A
Type: Regular
Location: Area
Venue Name: Mudshark Pizza, Inc. Dba Mudshark Brewing Co.
Date: July 25
Permit Type: Food service permit Type II
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Mudshark Pizza, Inc. Dba Mudshark Brewing Co.
Date: July 25
Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Heather’s Water And Ice
Date: July 13
Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Starbucks Coffee #48440
Date: July 31
Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Jersey’s Grill - McCulloch
Date: July 27
Permit Type: Food service permit, type III
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Jersey’s Grill - McCulloch
Date: July 28
Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Dollar General Store #12417
Date: July 5
Permit Type: Retail pre-packaged food permit
Rating: N/A
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Rickety Cricket Tap Room
Date: July 24
Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Shugrue’s Cornerside Bakery
Date: July 31
Permit Type: 1032 - Bakery Confectionary
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Azul Agave LLC
Date: July 24
Permit Type: Food service permit, type III
Rating: Satisfactory
Type: Follow Up
Venue Name: Azul Agave LLC
Date: July 24
Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Happy Days Cool Treats - Fast Franks
Date: July 10
Permit Type: 1053 - Mobile: Food Peddler Open Food Limited Items
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Boat House Grill
Date: July 27
Permit Type: Food service permit, type III
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Boat House Grill
Date: July 27
Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Wild Coffee Drive Thru
Date: July 20
Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Dos Amigos
Date: July 10
Permit Type: Food service permit Type II
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Sake Sushi & Grill
Date: July 13
Permit Type: Food service permit, type III
Rating: N/A
Type: Complaint
Venue Name: The Pourhouse
Date: July 24
Permit Type: Food service permit Type II
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Location: Area
Venue Name: The Pourhouse
Date: July 24
Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Satisfactory
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Loyal Order Of Moose
Date: July 31
Permit Type: Food service permit, type III
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Loyal Order Of Moose
Date: July 31
Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Burger King #3381
Date: July 6
Permit Type: Food service permit Type II
Rating: N/A
Type: Complaint
Venue Name: Jack In The Box
Date: July 14
Permit Type: Food service permit Type II
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: American Legion Post 81
Date: July 31
Permit Type: Food service permit, type III
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: American Legion Post 81
Date: July 31
Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Ken’s Pizza N Pasta LHC LLC
Date: July 18
Permit Type: Food service permit, type III
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Rebel BBQ
Date: July 20
Permit Type: Food service permit, type III
Rating: Satisfactory
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Donut Post
Date: July 19
Permit Type: 1032 - Bakery Confectionary
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Shugrue’s Restaurant & Bar
Date: July 25
Permit Type: Food service permit, type III
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Venue Name: Shugrue’s Restaurant & Bar
Date: July 25
Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.