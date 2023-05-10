The following Lake Havasu City-area restaurants and businesses were inspected by the Mohave County Public Health Department. Each establishment is given a rating of “excellent,” “satisfactory,” “needs improvement,” or “unacceptable.”
April 21: Four Clovers, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent. Bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 25: Shogun 95, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent. Bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 13: The Spot, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent. Bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 13: Pinche Guerro, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 5: Papa Murphy’s, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 13: El Padrino Pizza & Pasta, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 17: Paleo To Go, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 6: Chipotle Mexican Grill, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 17: Neighbors Assisted Living, daycare/nursing home permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
