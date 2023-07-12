The following Lake Havasu City-area restaurants and businesses were inspected by the Mohave County Public Health Department. Each establishment is given a rating of “excellent,” “satisfactory,” “needs improvement,” or “unacceptable.”
Venue: Hav-A-Hog BBQ
Date: June 13
Permit Type: Mobile: Food Peddler (Food Preparation Units - Multiple Items)
Rating: Excellent
Venue: Jeremy’s Juke Joint
Date: June 13
Permit Type: Bar or Tavern
Rating: Excellent
Venue: Neighbors Assisted Living South
Date: June 8
Permit Type: Day Care Center Nursing Home
Rating: Excellent
Venue: Walmart #1364
Date: June 6
Permit Type: Type II - Moderate
Rating: Excellent
Venue: Walmart #1364
Date: June 6
Permit Type: Bakery Confectionary
Rating: Excellent
Venue: Subway #36436
Date: June 6
Permit Type: Type II - Moderate
Rating: Excellent
Venue: Niko’s Grill & Pub
Date: June 19
Permit Type: Type III - Complex
Rating: Excellent
Venue: Niko’s Grill & Pub
Date: June 19
Permit Type: Bar Lounge with Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Venue: Hangar 24
Date: June 12
Permit Type: Type III - Complex
Rating: Excellent
Venue: Hangar 24
Date: June 12
Permit Type: Bar Lounge with Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Venue: Lake View Terrace Memory Care
Date: June 5
Permit Type: Day Care Center Nursing Home
Rating: Excellent
Venue: McDonald’s-North
Date: June 6
Permit Type: Type II - Moderate
Rating: Excellent
Venue: Golden Phoenix
Date: June 12
Permit Type: Type III - Complex
Rating: Excellent
Venue: Lake Havasu Cigars
Date: June 7
Permit Type: limited food service permit
Rating: Excellent
Venue: College Street Brewhouse & Pub
Date: June 20
Permit Type: Type III - Complex
Rating: Excellent
Venue: College Street Brewhouse & Pub
Date: June 20
Permit Type: Bar Lounge with Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Venue: Fat Sub
Date: June 5
Permit Type: Moderate
Rating: Excellent
Venue: The Human Bean
Date: June 7
Permit Type: limited food service permit
Rating: Excellent
Venue: Culver’s
Date: June 6
Permit Type: 1002 - Type II - Moderate
Rating: Excellent
Venue: Chico’s Tacos of Arizona
Date: June 7
Permit Type: 1052 - Catering Vehicle
Rating: N/A
Venue: Lake Havasu Independent Living
Date: June 12
Permit Type: 1003 - Type III - Complex
Rating: Excellent
Venue: Domino’s Pizza #7682
Date: June 5
Permit Type: 1002 - Type II - Moderate
Rating: Excellent
Venue: Desert Martini
Date: June 20
Permit Type: limited food service permit
Rating: Excellent
Venue: Desert Martini
Date: June 20
Permit Type: 1005 - Bar Lounge with Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Venue: Majik Milkshake
Date: June 20
Permit Type: 1002 - Type II - Moderate
Rating: Excellent
Venue: B&B’s Bitchin Fish
Date: June 13
Permit Type: 1055 - Mobile: Food Unit (Prepackaged)
Rating: Excellent
Venue: Crazy Horse Campground LLC
Date: June 22
Permit Type: 1042 - Retail Pre-Pkg 51 - 2000 SQFT
Rating: N/A
Venue: Crazy Horse Campground LLC
Date: June 22
Permit Type: 1048 - Drink Dispenser Permit (Only in Combo with Retail Permit)
Rating: Excellent
Venue: Black Bear Diner
Date: June 13
Permit Type: 1003 - Type III - Complex
Rating: Excellent
Venue: Movies-Havasu
Date: June 6
Permit Type: limited food service permit
Rating: Excellent
Venue: Terrible Herbst Country Store
Date: June 12
Permit Type: limited food service permit
Rating: Excellent
