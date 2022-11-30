The following Lake Havasu City-area restaurants and businesses were inspected by the Mohave County Public Health Department. Each establishment is given a rating of “excellent,” “satisfactory,” “needs improvement,” or “unacceptable.”
Oct.7: Stevie B’s Mister Lemonade - Minnesota Mitch’s, mobile food peddler permit, regular inspection. Rating : Excellent.
Oct. 22: Havasu 95 Speedway, bar or tavern permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Oct. 4: Circle K (Kiowa Blvd.), food service permit, follow-up inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
Oct. 28: Lake Havasu Golf Club, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Oct. 25: Casa Serrano Los Arteaga, food service permit, follow-up inspection. Rating: Satisfactory. Bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
