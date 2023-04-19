The following Lake Havasu City-area restaurants and businesses were inspected by the Mohave County Public Health Department. Each establishment is given a rating of “excellent,” “satisfactory,” “needs improvement,” or “unacceptable.”
March 27: Commander Center, drink dispenser permit, follow-up inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 7: T’s Eats and Treats, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent; mobile food unit (prepackaged) permit, opening inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 25: RV Hotdogs, mobile food peddler permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 21: Flying X Saloon, bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent. Food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 16: Amore Pies & More, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 6: Smallcakes, bakery/confectionery permit, regular inspection Rating: Excellent.
March 15: The Human Bean, limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 7: La Carcacha, food service permit, opening inspection. Rating: excellent.
March 10: Mustard’s Last Stand (Topock), mobile food peddler permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 13: Dunkin Donuts, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 25L Happy Days Cool Treats, mobile food peddler permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
