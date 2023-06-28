The following Lake Havasu City-area restaurants and businesses were inspected by the Mohave County Public Health Department. Each establishment is given a rating of “excellent,” “satisfactory,” “needs improvement,” or “unacceptable.”
May 4: AFC Sushi at Safeway, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
May 11: Subway, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
May 15: El Pollo Loco, food service permit, follow-up inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
May 16: Grapes N Grains, bar/tavern permit, regular service, inspection: Excellent.
May 5: Rotary Kitchen & Bar, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
May 12: BPO Elks, food service permit and bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspections. Ratings: Excellent.
May 12: Ed’s Deli, food service permit, regular inspection, rating: excellent.
May 4: Safeway, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
