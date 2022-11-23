The following Lake Havasu City-area restaurants and businesses were inspected by the Mohave County Public Health Department. Each establishment is given a rating of “excellent,” “satisfactory,” “needs improvement,” or “unacceptable.”
Oct. 21: Sonora Tacos Y Mariscos, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent. bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
Oct. 27: Just Meats, meat market permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Oct. 19: Stoney’s Bar & Grill, mobile food peddler permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Oct. 28: Cock N Buns, mobile food peddler permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Oct. 12: The Office Cocktail Lounge, bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent. Mobile food peddler permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
