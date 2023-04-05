The following Lake Havasu City-area restaurants and businesses were inspected by the Mohave County Public Health Department. Each establishment is given a rating of “excellent,” “satisfactory,” “needs improvement,” or “unacceptable.”
March 20: Del Taco, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent
March 22: Stagecoach Trails Guest Ranch (Yucca), food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 1: Maverik, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent. retail prepackage food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 20: Pizza Hut, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 1: Keva Juice, limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 17: Lin’s Little China, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
March 15: The Place to Be, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent
March 28: Chili’s Grill & Bar, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory
March 25:L Stevie B’s Lemonade, mobile food peddler permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 2: Gurudev Lake LLC (ARCO AM/PM), limited food service permit. Rating: Excellent.
March 16: Bad Miguel’s, bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Needs improvement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.