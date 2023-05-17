The following Lake Havasu City-area restaurants and businesses were inspected by the Mohave County Public Health Department. Each establishment is given a rating of “excellent,” “satisfactory,” “needs improvement,” or “unacceptable.”
April 28: Mama’s Cheesesteaks, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 6: Red Baron, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent; bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 5: Jersey Mike’s, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 27: PZA Pizzeria Food Truck, mobile food peddler permit, regular inspection. rating: Excellent.
April 10: Chico’s Tacos of Arizona, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent; bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 10: Holiday Inn Express, food service permit, opening inspection. Rating: Needs improvement.
April 21: Dolce To-Go, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 14: The Bunker Bar, bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 14: Riverbound Custom Storage & RV Park, limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 10: Hokkaido, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
April 17: Stevie B’s Mister Root Beer, mobile food peddler permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 24: VFW Post 9401, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent; bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
