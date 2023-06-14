The following Lake Havasu City-area restaurants and businesses were inspected by the Mohave County Public Health Department. Each establishment is given a rating of “excellent,” “satisfactory,” “needs improvement,” or “unacceptable.”
May 15: Quality Inn & Suites, food service permit and bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspections. Ratings: Excellent.
May 5: Starbucks Coffee kiosk, limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
May 2: Starbucks Coffee kiosk (inside Basha’s), limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
May 2: Basha’s deli, food service permit, regular inspection, rating: Excellent. Bakery, bakery/confectionary permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent; meat section, meat market or meat establishment permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent; AFC Sushi, food service permit, regular inspection, rating: excellent.
May 10: Oasis Food Mart, limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
May 12: Lake Havasu Golf Club, food service permit and bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspections. Ratings: Excellent.
May 5: Casa Serrano Los Arteaga, food service permit, follow-up inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
May 2: Subway, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
