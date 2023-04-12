The following Lake Havasu City-area restaurants and businesses were inspected by the Mohave County Public Health Department. Each establishment is given a rating of “excellent,” “satisfactory,” “needs improvement,” or “unacceptable.”
March 20: Del Taco, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 22: Stagecoach Trails Guest Ranch (Yucca), food service permit, regular service. Rating: Excellent.
March 1: Maverik, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 20: Pizza Hut, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 1: Keva Juice, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
March 15: The Place To Be, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 2: Gurudev Lake LLC (ARCO), limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 16: Bad Miguel’s, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Needs improvement.
March 7: Western Arizona Vocational Education (WAVE), food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 16: Pizza Hut, food service permit, regular inspection, rating: excellent.
March 16: Fischer Frontier, bakery/confectionary permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 7: Texaco Food Mart, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 2: Mr. Lucky’s, limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent; bar/lounge with food service permit, Rating: Excellent.
March 13: Big Fin’s Tasty Waves, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 21: Hav A Craving, limited food service permit, opening inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 13: Burgers by the Bridge, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 13: Randy’s Hilltop Beer & Wine, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 1: Berry Cherry, limited food service, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 28: La Vita Dolce, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent. Bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.