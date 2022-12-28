The following Lake Havasu City-area restaurants and businesses were inspected by the Mohave County Public Health Department. Each establishment is given a rating of “excellent,” “satisfactory,” “needs improvement,” or “unacceptable.”
Nov. 9: Barley Brothers Restaurant and Grill, food service permit, follow-up inspection. Rating: Satisfactory; bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection, rating: Excellent.
Nov. 2: Haven of Lake Havasu, daycare center/nursing home permit, regular inspection, rating: excellent.
Nov. 2: Havasu Regional Medical Center, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Nov. 30: McKee’s, food service permit and bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspections, ratings: Excellent.
Nov. 2: Prestige Assisted Living at Claremont, daycare center/nursing home permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
