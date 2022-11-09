The following Lake Havasu City-area restaurants and businesses were inspected by the Mohave County Public Health Department. Each establishment is given a rating of “excellent,” “satisfactory,” “needs improvement,” or “unacceptable.”
Sept. 29: Red Baron, bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection, rating: excellent; food service permit, regular inspection, rating: satisfactory.
Sept. 1: Smallcakes, bakery/confectionery permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Sept. 13: Human Bean, limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Sept. 19: PZA Pizzeria, food service permit, regular inspection, rating: excellent.
Sept. 12 Dunkin Donuts, food service permits, regular inspection. rating: Excellent.
Sept. 26: Holiday Inn Express Suites, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent
Sept. 13: The Chair, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory; bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Sept. 13: Colombian Joe’s Beverage Bar, limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Sept. 1: Nutrition One, limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Sept. 15: DJ’s Truckin Good, mobile food peddler permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent
Sept. 28: Hokkaido, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Needs improvement.
