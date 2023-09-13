AFC Sushi @ Albertson’s

Date: Aug. 7,

Permit Type: Food service permit, type 3

Rating: Excellent

Bandit BBQ

Date: Aug. 21

Permit Type: Mobile Food Peddler Open Food Limited Items

Rating: Excellent

Layne’s Kettle Corn

Date: Aug. 31

Permit Type: Mobile Food Peddler Open Food Limited Items

Rating: Excellent

Frozen Spoon

Date: Aug. 14

Permit Type: Food service permit, type 1

Rating: Excellent

Inspection type: Opening

We Be Pop’n

Date: Aug. 4

Permit Type: Food service permit, type 1

Rating: Excellent

Inspection type: Opening

Megan and Erik’s Water and Ice

Date: Aug. 3

Permit Type: Food service permit, type 1

Rating: Excellent

Keva Juice

Date: Aug. 21

Permit Type: Food service permit, type 1

Rating: Excellent

Island Suites

Date: Aug. 3

Permit Type: Food service permit, type 1

Rating: Excellent

Mohave County

Senior Center

Date: Aug. 15

Permit Type: Day Care Center Nursing Home

Rating: Excellent

LHC Assoc of Realtors

Date: Aug. 1

Permit Type: Food service permit, type 2

Rating: Excellent

Albertsons

Date: Aug. 7

Permit Type: Food service permit, type 2

Rating: Excellent

Albertsons

Date: Aug. 7,

Permit

Type: Bakery Confectionary

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Albertsons

Date: Aug. 7,

Permit

Type: Meat Market Or Meat Estab

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Albertsons

Date: Aug. 8,

Permit

Type: Retail Food Or Pkg Food > 2000 Sq Ft

Rating: N/A

Type: Regular

Starbucks in Albertson’s

Date: Aug. 7,

Permit

Type: Food service permit, type 1

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Jamaica Elementary School

Date: Aug. 25,

Permit

Type: Satellite Facility

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Romano’s

Date: Aug. 25,

Permit

Type: Food service permit, type 3

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Romano’s

Date: Aug. 25,

Permit

Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Cha-Bones

Date: Aug. 18,

Permit

Type: Food service permit, type 3

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Cha-Bones

Date: Aug. 18,

Permit

Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Satisfactory

Type: Regular

Lakeotel LLC

Date: Aug. 8,

Permit

Type: Food service permit, type 1

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

El Mariachi

Date: Aug. 29,

Permit

Type: Food service permit, type 3

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Arizona Premium Water

Date: Aug. 2,

Permit

Type: Bottled Water Plant

Rating: N/A

Type: Regular

Lake Havasu RV East

Date: Aug. 15,

Permit

Type: Food service permit, type 2

Rating: N/A

Type: Regular

Mario’s Italian Restaurant

Date: Aug. 30,

Permit

Type: Food service permit, type 3

Rating: Satisfactory

Type: Follow Up

Mario’s Italian Restaurant

Date: Aug. 29,

Permit

Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Summeray Wine Bar & Local Eatery

Date: Aug. 21,

Permit

Type: Food service permit, type 1

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Star Cinemas 10

Date: Aug. 14,

Permit

Type: Food service permit, type 1

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Star Cinemas 10

Date: Aug. 14,

Permit

Type: Food service permit, type 1

Rating: N/A

Type: Regular

Campbell Cove 1-Stop

Date: Aug. 2,

Permit

Type: Retail Food Or Pkg Food > 2000 Sq Ft

Rating: N/A

Type: Regular

Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Parish

Date: Aug. 10,

Permit

Type: Food service permit, type 3

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Berry Cherry

Date: Aug. 21,

Permit

Type: Food service permit, type 1

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Panarelli’s Italian Subs

Date: Aug. 11,

Permit

Type: Food service permit, type 2

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Benchmark Restaurant

Date: Aug. 15,

Permit

Type: Mobile: Food Peddler (Food Preparation Units - Multiple Items)

Rating: Excellent

Type: Opening

Lake Havasu Police Department

Date: Aug. 18,

Permit

Type: Food service permit, type 2

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

A & K’s Acoma Stop & Shop

Date: Aug. 2,

Permit

Type: Retail Pre-Pkg 51 - 2000 Sqft

Rating: N/A

Type: Regular

Arizona State University

Date: Aug. 21,

Permit

Type: Food service permit, type 1

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Neighbors Assisted Living - North

Date: Aug. 15,

Permit

Type: Day Care Center Nursing Home

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Megan and Erik’s Water and Ice, LLC

Date: Aug. 7,

Permit

Type: Food service permit, type 1

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Jersey Mike’s

Date: Aug. 1,

Permit

Type: Food service permit, type 2

Rating: Investigation

Type: Complaint

El Pollo Loco #3801

Date: Aug. 30,

Permit

Type: Food service permit, type 2

Rating: Investigation

Type: Complaint

WACOG Head Start at Havasupai Elementary

Date: Aug. 25,

Permit

Type: Satellite Facility

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Riverbound Custom Storage & RV Park

Date: Aug. 28,

Permit

Type: Retail Pre-Pkg 51 - 2000 Sqft

Rating: N/A

Type: Regular

Sake Sushi & Grill

Date: Aug. 29,

Permit

Type: Food service permit, type 3

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Havasu Lanes

Date: Aug. 21,

Permit

Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Dixie Belle, LLC

Date: Aug. 10,

Permit

Type: Mobile: Food Peddler (Food Preparation Units - Multiple Items)

Rating: N/A

Type: Regular

Circle K Market #1473

Date: Aug. 18,

Permit

Type: Retail Pre-Pkg 51 - 2000 Sqft

Rating: N/A

Type: Complaint

Pancho Villa’s Taco Shop

Date: Aug. 4,

Permit

Type: Food service permit, type 3

Rating: Satisfactory

Type: Regular

London Bridge Resort II

Date: Aug. 3,

Permit

Type: Food service permit, type 3

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

London Bridge Resort II

Date: Aug. 3,

Permit

Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Lake Havasu High School

Date: Aug. 29,

Permit

Type: Public Schools Main Kitchen With Delivery Vehicles

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Havasupai School

Date: Aug. 29,

Permit

Type: Satellite Facility

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Smoketree School

Date: Aug. 22,

Permit

Type: Satellite Facility

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Nautilus Elementary School

Date: Aug. 22,

Permit

Type: Satellite Facility

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center

Date: Aug. 10,

Permit

Type: Food service permit, type 2

Rating: N/A

Type: Regular

Linda’s Italian Foods, Jerkey & Sausage Co.

Date: Aug. 4,

Permit

Type: Food Processor

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Linda’s Italian Foods, Jerkey & Sausage Co.

Date: Aug. 4,

Permit

Type: Retail Pre-Pkg 51 - 2000 Sqft

Rating: N/A

Type: Regular

Harvest Moon Bakery

Date: Aug. 9,

Permit

Type: Bakery Confectionary

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

WACOG Head Start

Date: Aug. 25,

Permit

Type: Day Care Center Nursing Home

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Foundry

Date: Aug. 21,

Permit

Type: Food service permit, type 3

Rating: Excellent

Type: Opening

Foundry

Date: Aug. 21,

Permit

Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

