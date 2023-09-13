AFC Sushi @ Albertson’s
Date: Aug. 7,
Permit Type: Food service permit, type 3
Rating: Excellent
Bandit BBQ
Date: Aug. 21
Permit Type: Mobile Food Peddler Open Food Limited Items
Rating: Excellent
Layne’s Kettle Corn
Date: Aug. 31
Permit Type: Mobile Food Peddler Open Food Limited Items
Rating: Excellent
Frozen Spoon
Date: Aug. 14
Permit Type: Food service permit, type 1
Rating: Excellent
Inspection type: Opening
We Be Pop’n
Date: Aug. 4
Permit Type: Food service permit, type 1
Rating: Excellent
Inspection type: Opening
Megan and Erik’s Water and Ice
Date: Aug. 3
Permit Type: Food service permit, type 1
Rating: Excellent
Keva Juice
Date: Aug. 21
Permit Type: Food service permit, type 1
Rating: Excellent
Island Suites
Date: Aug. 3
Permit Type: Food service permit, type 1
Rating: Excellent
Mohave County
Senior Center
Date: Aug. 15
Permit Type: Day Care Center Nursing Home
Rating: Excellent
LHC Assoc of Realtors
Date: Aug. 1
Permit Type: Food service permit, type 2
Rating: Excellent
Albertsons
Date: Aug. 7
Permit Type: Food service permit, type 2
Rating: Excellent
Albertsons
Date: Aug. 7,
Permit
Type: Bakery Confectionary
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Albertsons
Date: Aug. 7,
Permit
Type: Meat Market Or Meat Estab
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Albertsons
Date: Aug. 8,
Permit
Type: Retail Food Or Pkg Food > 2000 Sq Ft
Rating: N/A
Type: Regular
Starbucks in Albertson’s
Date: Aug. 7,
Permit
Type: Food service permit, type 1
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Jamaica Elementary School
Date: Aug. 25,
Permit
Type: Satellite Facility
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Romano’s
Date: Aug. 25,
Permit
Type: Food service permit, type 3
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Romano’s
Date: Aug. 25,
Permit
Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Cha-Bones
Date: Aug. 18,
Permit
Type: Food service permit, type 3
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Cha-Bones
Date: Aug. 18,
Permit
Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Satisfactory
Type: Regular
Lakeotel LLC
Date: Aug. 8,
Permit
Type: Food service permit, type 1
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
El Mariachi
Date: Aug. 29,
Permit
Type: Food service permit, type 3
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Arizona Premium Water
Date: Aug. 2,
Permit
Type: Bottled Water Plant
Rating: N/A
Type: Regular
Lake Havasu RV East
Date: Aug. 15,
Permit
Type: Food service permit, type 2
Rating: N/A
Type: Regular
Mario’s Italian Restaurant
Date: Aug. 30,
Permit
Type: Food service permit, type 3
Rating: Satisfactory
Type: Follow Up
Mario’s Italian Restaurant
Date: Aug. 29,
Permit
Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Summeray Wine Bar & Local Eatery
Date: Aug. 21,
Permit
Type: Food service permit, type 1
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Star Cinemas 10
Date: Aug. 14,
Permit
Type: Food service permit, type 1
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Star Cinemas 10
Date: Aug. 14,
Permit
Type: Food service permit, type 1
Rating: N/A
Type: Regular
Campbell Cove 1-Stop
Date: Aug. 2,
Permit
Type: Retail Food Or Pkg Food > 2000 Sq Ft
Rating: N/A
Type: Regular
Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Parish
Date: Aug. 10,
Permit
Type: Food service permit, type 3
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Berry Cherry
Date: Aug. 21,
Permit
Type: Food service permit, type 1
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Panarelli’s Italian Subs
Date: Aug. 11,
Permit
Type: Food service permit, type 2
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Benchmark Restaurant
Date: Aug. 15,
Permit
Type: Mobile: Food Peddler (Food Preparation Units - Multiple Items)
Rating: Excellent
Type: Opening
Lake Havasu Police Department
Date: Aug. 18,
Permit
Type: Food service permit, type 2
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
A & K’s Acoma Stop & Shop
Date: Aug. 2,
Permit
Type: Retail Pre-Pkg 51 - 2000 Sqft
Rating: N/A
Type: Regular
Arizona State University
Date: Aug. 21,
Permit
Type: Food service permit, type 1
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Neighbors Assisted Living - North
Date: Aug. 15,
Permit
Type: Day Care Center Nursing Home
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Megan and Erik’s Water and Ice, LLC
Date: Aug. 7,
Permit
Type: Food service permit, type 1
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Jersey Mike’s
Date: Aug. 1,
Permit
Type: Food service permit, type 2
Rating: Investigation
Type: Complaint
El Pollo Loco #3801
Date: Aug. 30,
Permit
Type: Food service permit, type 2
Rating: Investigation
Type: Complaint
WACOG Head Start at Havasupai Elementary
Date: Aug. 25,
Permit
Type: Satellite Facility
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Riverbound Custom Storage & RV Park
Date: Aug. 28,
Permit
Type: Retail Pre-Pkg 51 - 2000 Sqft
Rating: N/A
Type: Regular
Sake Sushi & Grill
Date: Aug. 29,
Permit
Type: Food service permit, type 3
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Havasu Lanes
Date: Aug. 21,
Permit
Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Dixie Belle, LLC
Date: Aug. 10,
Permit
Type: Mobile: Food Peddler (Food Preparation Units - Multiple Items)
Rating: N/A
Type: Regular
Circle K Market #1473
Date: Aug. 18,
Permit
Type: Retail Pre-Pkg 51 - 2000 Sqft
Rating: N/A
Type: Complaint
Pancho Villa’s Taco Shop
Date: Aug. 4,
Permit
Type: Food service permit, type 3
Rating: Satisfactory
Type: Regular
London Bridge Resort II
Date: Aug. 3,
Permit
Type: Food service permit, type 3
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
London Bridge Resort II
Date: Aug. 3,
Permit
Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Lake Havasu High School
Date: Aug. 29,
Permit
Type: Public Schools Main Kitchen With Delivery Vehicles
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Havasupai School
Date: Aug. 29,
Permit
Type: Satellite Facility
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Smoketree School
Date: Aug. 22,
Permit
Type: Satellite Facility
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Nautilus Elementary School
Date: Aug. 22,
Permit
Type: Satellite Facility
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center
Date: Aug. 10,
Permit
Type: Food service permit, type 2
Rating: N/A
Type: Regular
Linda’s Italian Foods, Jerkey & Sausage Co.
Date: Aug. 4,
Permit
Type: Food Processor
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Linda’s Italian Foods, Jerkey & Sausage Co.
Date: Aug. 4,
Permit
Type: Retail Pre-Pkg 51 - 2000 Sqft
Rating: N/A
Type: Regular
Harvest Moon Bakery
Date: Aug. 9,
Permit
Type: Bakery Confectionary
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
WACOG Head Start
Date: Aug. 25,
Permit
Type: Day Care Center Nursing Home
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Foundry
Date: Aug. 21,
Permit
Type: Food service permit, type 3
Rating: Excellent
Type: Opening
Foundry
Date: Aug. 21,
Permit
Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.