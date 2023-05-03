The following Lake Havasu City-area restaurants and businesses were inspected by the Mohave County Public Health Department. Each establishment is given a rating of “excellent,” “satisfactory,” “needs improvement,” or “unacceptable.”
April 11: Domino’s Pizza, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 20: Cock N Buns, mobile food peddler permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 14: Drink It/King Concessions, mobile food peddler permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 17: Mohave County Senior Center, day care center/nursing home permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 28: The Office Cocktail Lounge, mobile food peddler permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent. Bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 4: Circle K (Kiowa and SR-95), food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 5: Papa John’s Pizza, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 11: Tavern 95, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 25: Casa Serrano Los Arteaga, food service permit, follow-up inspection. Rating: Needs improvement. Bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 7: JWhip Confections, limited food service permit, opening inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 11: R Bar & Grill, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory. Bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 24: Juicy’s, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory. Bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 25: Angelina’s Italian Cuisine, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Needs improvement. Bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
