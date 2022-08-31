The following Lake Havasu City-area restaurants and businesses were inspected by the Mohave County Public Health Department. Each establishment is given a rating of “excellent,” “satisfactory,” “needs improvement,” or “unacceptable.”
July 21: Azul Agave, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Needs improvement. Bar/lounge with food permit; rating: satisfactory.
July 11: Boat House Grill, food service permit, bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspections. Rating: Excellent.
July 26: Wild Coffee Drive Thru, limited food service permit, regular inspection, rating: satisfactory.
July 26: B&B’s ***** Fish, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
July 15: The Pourhouse, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
July 19: Havasu Columbians, Inc., food service permit and bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspections. Ratings: Excellent.
July 19: Jack in the Box, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory
July 19: American Legion Post 81, bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
July 26: VFW Post 6306, Topock, bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
July 6: Ken’s Pizza n Pasta, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
July 28: Rebel BBQ, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
July 11: Shugrue’s Restaurant and Bar, food service permit, rating: excellent. Bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
July 18: London Bridge Resort, food service permit and bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspections. Ratings: Excellent.
July 27: Sam’s Place Cafe, food service permit, follow-up inspection. Rating: Needs improvement.
July 21: Kiowa Drive Thru, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Needs improvement.
July 27: The Bagel Bin, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
