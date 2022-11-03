The following Lake Havasu City-area restaurants and businesses were inspected by the Mohave County Public Health Department. Each establishment is given a rating of “excellent,” “satisfactory,” “needs improvement,” or “unacceptable.”
Sept. 2: Ohana Poke Bowl, mobile food unit (prepackaged) permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Sept. 14: Texaco Food Mart, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating:
Satisfactory.
Sept. 23: Big Fin’s Tasty Waves, food service permit, Opening inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
Sept. 27: Lake View Terrace Memory Care, daycare center/ nursing home permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
Sept. 13: Burgers by the Bridge, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
Sept. 28: Randy’s Hilltop Beer & Wine, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Sept. 27: La Vita Dolce, food service permit, follow-up inspection. Rating:
Satisfactory. Bar/lounge with food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Sept. 13: Commander Center, drink dispenser permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Sept. 8: T’s Eats and Treats, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating:
Satisfactory.
Sept. 15: Flying X Saloon, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating:
Satisfactory. Bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
Sept. 8: Amore Pie & More, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
