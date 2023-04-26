The following Lake Havasu City-area restaurants and businesses were inspected by the Mohave County Public Health Department. Each establishment is given a rating of “excellent,” “satisfactory,” “needs improvement,” or “unacceptable.”
March 21: The Chair, bar/lounge with food permit; regular inspection. Rating: Excellent. Food service permit; regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 15: Colombian Joe’s Beverage Bar, limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 14: Riliberto’s, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 2: Nutrition One, limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 30: Hokkaido, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Needs improvement.
March 28: London Bridge Ice Cream, limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 28: Herb’s Herbs, limited food service permit, opening inspection. Rating: Excellent.
BRB Market, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
March 2: Haven of Lake Havasu, daycare center/nursing home permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 28: Fast Gas, limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 10: Legendz, bar/lounge with food permit, Opening permit. Rating: Excellent.
March 13: London Bridge Chevron, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 2: Havasu Regional Medical Center, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
