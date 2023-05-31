The following Lake Havasu City-area restaurants and businesses were inspected by the Mohave County Public Health Department. Each establishment is given a rating of “excellent,” “satisfactory,” “needs improvement,” or “unacceptable.”
April 21: Lake Havasu Yacht Club, food service permit, regular inspection, rating: Excellent; bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 5: Mobile Food Mart, drink dispenser permit, regular inspection, rating: Satisfactory.
April 11: Oro Grande Classical Academy, satellite facility permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 5: Kokomos, bar/lounge with food permits, regular inspection, ratings: Excellent.
April 27: Fraternal Order of Eagles, food service permit, follow-up inspection. Rating: Satisfactory; Bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 11: Thunderbolt Middle School, public school with main kitchen permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 10: Telesis Center for Learning, public schools with main kitchen permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 18: Dennys, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 17: El Paraiso, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent; bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 24: Babaloo Lounge, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent; bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection, rating: excellent.
April 21: Peggy’s Sunrise Cafe, foodservice permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 18: Harleyz and Hot Rodz, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent. Bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
April 11: Montana Steak House, food service permit, regular inspection; bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection, rating: Excellent.
April 21: Sunny Stop Gas, food service permit, follow-up inspection. Rating: Needs Improvement.
April 6: Motor & Boat Food and Fuel, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: excellent.
