The following Lake Havasu City-area restaurants and businesses were inspected by the Mohave County Public Health Department. Each establishment is given a rating of “excellent,” “satisfactory,” “needs improvement,” or “unacceptable.”
Nov. 28: Iron Wolf Golf & Country Club, bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Nov. 22: Rotary Kitchen & Bar, food service permit, opening inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Nov. 4: Quality Inn & Suites, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory; bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Nov. 15: Minor’s Diner on Wheels, mobile food peddler permit, opening inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
Nov. 18: Starbucks Coffee Kiosk, limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Nov. 8: Bashas Starbucks kiosk, limited food service permit, regular inspection, rating: excellent; deli, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent; bakery, bakery/confectionary permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent. meat counter, meat market permit, regular inspection, rating: Excellent.
Nov. 9: Javelina Cantina, bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
Nov. 21: Javelina Cantina, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
Nov. 8: AFC Sushi at Bashas’, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Nov. 3: Little Caesar’s Pizza, food service permit, opening inspection. Rating: Excellent
Nov. 4: Subway, food service permit, opening inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Nov. 7: Mack Snack Shop, food service permit, follow-up inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
Nov. 1: El Pollo Loco, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Nov. 5: Cardinali Concessions, mobile food peddler permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Nov. 5: La Carcacha, mobile food peddler permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Nov. 21: Ed’s Deli, food service permit, opening inspection. Rating: Excellent.
