The following Lake Havasu City-area restaurants and businesses were inspected by the Mohave County Public Health Department. Each establishment is given a rating of “excellent,” “satisfactory,” “needs improvement,” or “unacceptable.”
Dec. 14: The Wet Clam, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.; bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Dec. 7 Kohinoor Dhaba (Yucca), food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
Dec. 2: Charged Up Nutrition Bar, limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Dec. 6: Havasu Riviera Marina, drink dispenser permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Dec. 22: Mohave County Senior Center, daycare center/nursing home, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Dec. 13: Nautical Turtle Beach Bar, bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection Rating: Excellent.
Dec. 1: Walmart, food service permit, regular inspection, rating: Excellent; bakery/confectionary permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Dec. 1: Subway (inside Walmart), food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Dec. 16: Niko’s Grill and Pub, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: excellent; bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.