The following Lake Havasu City-area restaurants and businesses were inspected by the Mohave County Public Health Department. Each establishment is given a rating of “excellent,” “satisfactory,” “needs improvement,” or “unacceptable.”

Venue: La Michoacana Frutsi

Date: June 6

Permit Type: limited food service permit

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Yucca Pride Travel Center Deli

Date: June 15

Permit Type: limited food service permit

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Yucca Pride Travel Ctr Subway

Date: June 15

Permit Type: food service permit

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Northside Grill

Date: June 9

Permit Type: food service permit

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Northside Grill

Date: June 9

Permit Type: Bar Lounge with Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Kohinoor Dhaba

Date: June 15

Permit Type: food service permit

Rating: Satisfactory

Venue: Charged Up Nutrition Bar

Date: June 5

Permit Type: food service permit

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Home 2 Suites

Date: June 19

Permit Type: limited food service permit

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Minor’s Diner on Wheels

Date: June 2

Permit Type: Mobile Food Peddler permit

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Hav-A-Hog BBQ

Date: June 13

Permit Type: 1054 - Mobile: Food Peddler (Food Preparation Units - Multiple Items)

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Dollar General Store #19017

Date: June 5

Permit Type: 1042 - Retail Pre-Pkg 51 - 2000 SQFT

Rating: N/A

Venue: Jeremy’s Juke Joint

Date: June 13

Permit Type: 1004 - Bar or Tavern

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Nautical Sport Center, Inc.

Date: June 27

Permit Type: 1042 - Retail Pre-Pkg 51 - 2000 SQFT

Rating: N/A

Venue: Super Carniceria El Corral

Date: June 13

Permit Type: 1052 - Catering Vehicle

Rating: N/A

Venue: Super Carniceria El Corral

Date: June 14

Permit Type: 1052 - Catering Vehicle

Rating: N/A

Venue: Super Carniceria El Corral

Date: June 13

Permit Type: 1052 - Catering Vehicle

Rating: N/A

Venue: Neighbors Assisted Living South

Date: June 8

Permit Type: 1021 - Day Care Center Nursing Home

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Walmart #1364

Date: June 6

Permit Type: 1002 - Type II - Moderate

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Walmart #1364

Date: June 6

Permit Type: 1032 - Bakery Confectionary

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Subway #36436

Date: June 6

Permit Type: 1002 - Type II - Moderate

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Niko’s Grill & Pub

Date: June 19

Permit Type: 1003 - Type III - Complex

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Niko’s Grill & Pub

Date: June 19

Permit Type: 1005 - Bar Lounge with Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Hangar 24

Date: June 12

Permit Type: 1003 - Type III - Complex

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Hangar 24

Date: June 12

Permit Type: 1005 - Bar Lounge with Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Lake View Terrace Memory Care

Date: June 5

Permit Type: 1021 - Day Care Center Nursing Home

Rating: Excellent

Venue: McDonald’s-North

Date: June 6

Permit Type: 1002 - Type II - Moderate

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Big Lots #4548

Date: June 13

Permit Type: 1042 - Retail Pre-Pkg 51 - 2000 SQFT

Rating: N/A

Venue: Golden Phoenix

Date: June 12

Permit Type: 1003 - Type III - Complex

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Lake Havasu Cigars

Date: June 7

Permit Type: limited food service permit

Rating: Excellent

Venue: College Street Brewhouse & Pub

Date: June 20

Permit Type: 1003 - Type III - Complex

Rating: Excellent

Venue: College Street Brewhouse & Pub

Date: June 20

Permit Type: 1005 - Bar Lounge with Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Venue: 99 Cents Only Store #314

Date: June 13

Permit Type: 1043 - Retail Food or Pkg Food > 2000 SQ FT

Rating: N/A

Venue: Havasu Olive & Garlic Company

Date: June 5

Permit Type: 1042 - Retail Pre-Pkg 51 - 2000 SQFT

Rating: N/A

Venue: Dollar General Store #13482

Date: June 5

Permit Type: 1042 - Retail Pre-Pkg 51 - 2000 SQFT

Rating: N/A

Venue: Fat Sub

Date: June 5

Permit Type: 1002 - Type II - Moderate

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Havasu Bean II LLC dba The Human Bean #2

Date: June 7

Permit Type: limited food service permit

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Culver’s

Date: June 6

Permit Type: 1002 - Type II - Moderate

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Chico’s Tacos of Arizona

Date: June 7

Permit Type: 1052 - Catering Vehicle

Rating: N/A

Venue: Lake Havasu Independent Living

Date: June 12

Permit Type: 1003 - Type III - Complex

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Domino’s Pizza #7682

Date: June 5

Permit Type: 1002 - Type II - Moderate

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Desert Martini

Date: June 20

Permit Type: limited food service permit

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Desert Martini

Date: June 20

Permit Type: 1005 - Bar Lounge with Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Majik Milkshake

Date: June 20

Permit Type: 1002 - Type II - Moderate

Rating: Excellent

Venue: B&B’s Bitchin Fish

Date: June 13

Permit Type: 1055 - Mobile: Food Unit (Prepackaged)

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Crazy Horse Campground LLC

Date: June 22

Permit Type: 1042 - Retail Pre-Pkg 51 - 2000 SQFT

Rating: N/A

Venue: Crazy Horse Campground LLC

Date: June 22

Permit Type: 1048 - Drink Dispenser Permit (Only in Combo with Retail Permit)

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Black Bear Diner

Date: June 13

Permit Type: 1003 - Type III - Complex

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Movies-Havasu

Date: June 6

Permit Type: limited food service permit

Rating: Excellent

Venue: Terrible Herbst Country Store

Date: June 12

Permit Type: limited food service permit

Rating: Excellent

