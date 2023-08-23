Terrible’s #321

Date: July 6

Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Mudshark Brewing Co.

Date: July 25

Permit Type: Food service permit Type II

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Mudshark Brewing Co.

Date: July 25

Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Heather’s Water And Ice

Date: July 13

Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Starbucks Coffee

Date: July 31

Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Jersey’s Grill

Date: July 27

Permit Type: Food service permit, type III

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Jersey’s Grill

Date: July 28

Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Rickety Cricket Tap Room

Date: July 24

Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Shugrue’s Cornerside Bakery

Date: July 31

Permit Type: Bakery Confectionary

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Azul Agave

Date: July 24

Permit Type: Food service permit, type III

Rating: Satisfactory

Type: Follow Up

Azul Agave

Date: July 24

Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Happy Days Cool Treats - Fast Franks

Date: July 10

Permit Type: Mobile: Food Peddler

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Boat House Grill

Date: July 27

Permit Type: Food service permit, type III

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Boat House Grill

Date: July 27

Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Wild Coffee Drive Thru

Date: July 20

Permit Type: Food service permit, Type I

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Dos Amigos

Date: July 10

Permit Type: Food service permit Type II

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Sake Sushi & Grill

Date: July 13

Permit Type: Food service permit, type III

Rating: N/A

Type: Complaint

The Pourhouse

Date: July 24

Permit Type: Food service permit Type II

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Location: Area

Venue Name: The Pourhouse

Date: July 24

Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Satisfactory

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Loyal Order Of Moose

Date: July 31

Permit Type: Food service permit, type III

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Loyal Order Of Moose

Date: July 31

Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Burger King #3381

Date: July 6

Permit Type: Food service permit Type II

Rating: N/A

Type: Complaint

Venue Name: Jack In The Box

Date: July 14

Permit Type: Food service permit Type II

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: American Legion Post 81

Date: July 31

Permit Type: Food service permit, type III

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: American Legion Post 81

Date: July 31

Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Ken’s Pizza N Pasta LHC LLC

Date: July 18

Permit Type: Food service permit, type III

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Rebel BBQ

Date: July 20

Permit Type: Food service permit, type III

Rating: Satisfactory

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Donut Post

Date: July 19

Permit Type: 1032 - Bakery Confectionary

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Shugrue’s Restaurant & Bar

Date: July 25

Permit Type: Food service permit, type III

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Venue Name: Shugrue’s Restaurant & Bar

Date: July 25

Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

