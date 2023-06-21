The following Lake Havasu City-area restaurants and businesses were inspected by the Mohave County Public Health Department. Each establishment is given a rating of “excellent,” “satisfactory,” “needs improvement,” or “unacceptable.”
May 15: Rusty’s Restaurant, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
May 5: Angelina’s Italian Cuisine, food service permit, follow-up inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
May 4: Love’s Travel Stop, food service permit, follow-up inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
May 11: Roshi Sushi, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
May 5: Little Caesar’s Pizza, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
May 2: Panda Express, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
May 18: Iron Wolf Golf and Country Club; Bogeys N Stogies/Reflections Steakhouse, food service permit, regular inspection, rating: Excellent; bar/lounge with food service permit, regular inspection, rating: Excellent.
May 1: Subway, food service permit, regular inspection, rating: Excellent.
May 4: Yogurt Paradise, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
