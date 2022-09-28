The following Lake Havasu City-area restaurants and businesses were inspected by the Mohave County Public Health Department. Each establishment is given a rating of “excellent,” “satisfactory,” “needs improvement,” or “unacceptable.”
Aug. 24: Romano’s, food service permit and bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspections. Ratings: Satisfactory.
Aug. 30: Havahop, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
Aug. 31: Chili’s Grill & Bar, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
Aug. 12: Cha-Bones, food service permit and bar/lounge with food permit, follow-up inspections. Ratings: Satisfactory.
Aug. 12: Lakeotel, limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Aug. 17: Born’s Best Sandwiches, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
Aug. 17: El Mariachi, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
Aug. 25: Mario’s Italian Restaurant, food service permit and bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspections. Ratings: Food service, satisfactory; bar/lounge, excellent.
Aug. 30: Summeray Wine Bar & Local Eatery, limited food service permit, opening inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Aug. 9: Star Cinemas 10, limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Aug. 31: Mr. Lucky’s, bar/louge with food permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Aug. 26: Scoop’s Homemade Ice Cream, limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.