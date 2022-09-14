The following Lake Havasu City-area restaurants and businesses were inspected by the Mohave County Public Health Department. Each establishment is given a rating of “excellent,” “satisfactory,” “needs improvement,” or “unacceptable.”
Aug. 30: McDonalds (Swanson), food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
Aug. 30: In-N-Out Burger, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
Aug. 26: Hava Gas, drink dispenser permit, follow-up inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Aug. 4: Bandit BBQ, mobile food peddler permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Aug. 26: Megan and Erik’s Water and Ice, food service permit, follow-up inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Aug. 15: Island Suites, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Aug. 4: Lake Havasu Association of Realtors, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Aug. 25: Albertsons, food service permit, bakery/confectionary permit, meat market permit, regular inspections. Ratings: food service satisfactory; meat market and bakery/confectionary excellent.
Aug. 25: Starbucks in Albertsons, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Aug. 12: Jamaica Elementary School, satellite facility permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
