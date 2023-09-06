The Pourhouse

Date: July 24

Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Satisfactory

Type: Regular

Loyal Order Of Moose

Date: July 31

Permit Type: Food service permit, type III

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Loyal Order Of Moose

Date: July 31

Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Jack In The Box

Date: July 14

Permit Type: Food service permit Type II

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

American Legion Post 81

Date: July 31

Permit Type: Food service permit, type III

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Ken’s Pizza N Pasta

Date: July 18

Permit Type: Food service permit, type III

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Rebel BBQ

Date: July 20

Permit Type: Food service permit, type III

Rating: Satisfactory

Type: Regular

Donut Post

Date: July 19

Permit Type: Bakery Confectionary

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Shugrue’s

Date: July 25

Permit Type: Food service permit, type III

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

McDonalds South

Date: Aug. 15

Permit type: Food service permit, type II

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

In-n-Out Burger

Date: Aug. 14

Permit type: Food service permit, type II

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

Stagecoach Trails

Guest Ranch

Date: Aug. 28

Permit Type: Food service permit, type II

Rating: Excellent

Type: Regular

