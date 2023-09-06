The Pourhouse
Date: July 24
Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Satisfactory
Type: Regular
Loyal Order Of Moose
Date: July 31
Permit Type: Food service permit, type III
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Loyal Order Of Moose
Date: July 31
Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Jack In The Box
Date: July 14
Permit Type: Food service permit Type II
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
American Legion Post 81
Date: July 31
Permit Type: Food service permit, type III
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Ken’s Pizza N Pasta
Date: July 18
Permit Type: Food service permit, type III
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Rebel BBQ
Date: July 20
Permit Type: Food service permit, type III
Rating: Satisfactory
Type: Regular
Donut Post
Date: July 19
Permit Type: Bakery Confectionary
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Shugrue’s
Date: July 25
Permit Type: Food service permit, type III
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Permit Type: Bar Lounge With Food Permit
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
McDonalds South
Date: Aug. 15
Permit type: Food service permit, type II
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
In-n-Out Burger
Date: Aug. 14
Permit type: Food service permit, type II
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
Stagecoach Trails
Guest Ranch
Date: Aug. 28
Permit Type: Food service permit, type II
Rating: Excellent
Type: Regular
