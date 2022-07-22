Riley and Michael

Riley is a cheerful, optimistic and engaging girl who enjoys volleyball, soccer, swimming and music. At school, she excels in math and social studies. Little brother Michael is a sweet and joyful boy who loves Paw Patrol and trucks — and he’ll never turn down peanut butter, ice cream or a visit to Burger King! Get to know Riley, Michael and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
