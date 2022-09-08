Roberto

Roberto

 Christina

Roberto a kind and thoughtful boy who loves to play games and listen to music. Roberto enjoys going to the park and showing off his basketball moves and his perfect day would be going to the park, and going out to eat or for some ice cream after. Get to know Roberto and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.

