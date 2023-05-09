TOPOCK — The Route 66 Fun Run began on Friday in Seligman, and hundreds of cars traveled a 140-mile stretch of Route 66 with events planned in nearly every community along the way. The procession concluded in Topock/Golden Shores on Sunday with an award ceremony and car show to cap off the weekend. The show was held at the Golden Shores Civic Center, 13136 Golden Shores Parkway on Sunday. The event featured a raffle, cash bar, barbecue, live entertainment and more. Check out more photos from the event online at HavasuNews.com.
Route 66 Fun Run comes to a fun-filled conclusion in Topock
