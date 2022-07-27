Sean is a kind and respectful boy who is happy to show anyone his military ribbon collection and dreams of graduating college and becoming an officer in the Marines. He loves cheering for his favorite team, the Seattle Seahawks. Get to know Sean and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.