Seared tuna with gazpacho sauce offers perfect flavor match

I was surprised by a light and refreshing sauce served at a local restaurant. They used gazpacho, a fresh tomato mixture usually served as a cold soup. I decided to use this style of sauce over a seared tuna steak.
The flavorful sauce and tender tuna were a perfect match. A slice of garlicky toast with the dish was perfect for sopping up extra sauce.
Ahi tuna is best for this recipe. It is also known as yellowfin. Although any tuna can be used for the recipe, ask for sushi-grade ahi for best results, if available.
SEARED TUNA WITH GAZPACHO SAUCE
Microwaveable brown rice to make 1 1/2 cups rice
1/2 cup reduced-sodium tomato juice
1 cup diced tomatoes
1/2 cup diced cucumber plus 2 tablespoons diced cucumber (divided use)
1/2 cup diced onion
Salt and black pepper
1 garlic clove
4 slices baguette
Olive oil spray
4 teaspoons olive oil
3/4 pound tuna steaks, about 1-inch thick
Directions: Make rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2 cups and set aside. Save any remaining rice for another meal.
Puree the tomato juice, diced tomatoes, 1/2 cup diced cucumber and onion together in a blender or food processor. Add salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.
Cut garlic clove in half and rub over one side of the sliced bread. Spray that side with olive oil spray. Toast in a toaster oven or under the broiler. Set aside. Heat oil in a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add the tuna. Brown 2 minutes. Turn tuna over and brown two minutes for rare or another 2 minutes for medium-rare.
Divide into 2 portions and place on dinner plates. Spoon a little sauce over the sliced tuna and serve the rest of the sauce on the side. Sprinkle the remaining 2 tablespoons diced cucumber on top of the tuna. Serve the toasted bread on the side. Yield 2 servings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.