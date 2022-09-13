In 1898, four troops of Rough Riders, numbering about 250, were mustered out and the Rough Riders flag was sent to the governor of the Arizona Territory.
In 1920, a shortage of dormitory space compelled students at the University of Arizona to canvass the city of Tucson, house by house, in search of room and board.
In 1929, lightning struck into a band of sheep on Chevelon Creek, killing 182 of them. Also on this date, excavators digging at the new Pima County courthouse site uncovered the mesquite floor of the first jail in Tucson. A huge block of stone with a hand-forged ring bolt in the center was found set in the old floor.
