Many people are familiar with the notion that avoiding carbs at night can ensure they are not ultimately stored as fat. But is that perception the truth, a half-truth or a complete fabrication? As popular as the “no carbs at night” approach may be, it’s not entirely accurate.
In fact, the Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences notes that consuming carbohydrates at night can help to improve sleep by corralling the hormone cortisol, which the body produces in response to stress.
If that hormone is not controlled at night, individuals may experience difficulty falling asleep. That’s potentially harmful, especially for individuals who are hoping to lose weight through exercise.
A good night’s rest ensures the body has ample time to repair itself and recover. Without that recovery time, individuals may be more vulnerable to injuries that can compromise their efforts to get healthier. The INFS also notes that carbohydrates also serve as energy sources that help the body to build muscle and burn fat, so avoiding carbs entirely also could make it hard for individuals to achieve their health and fitness goals.
Despite the many ways carbs help the body, the notion that it’s best to avoid them at night is not entirely inaccurate. However, rather than avoiding carbs at night, the INFS recommends individuals avoid excessive consumption of carbs.
Excessive consumption of any food can compromise efforts to eat healthier, and carbs are no exception to that rule. But loading up on carbs at night can make the scale an uninviting place in the morning. That’s because carbs have a tendency to retain water, which the INFS indicates can lead to an increase in body weight.
Carbs perform a host of important functions in the body and play a vital role in helping people achieve their fitness goals.
Though carbs need not be avoided at night, individuals should avoid overdoing it with carbs at the dinner table.
