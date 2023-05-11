A report announced by the Southern Baptist Convention says baptisms and giving increased for the second straight year. In-person worship service also increased, rebounding from covid lows, but total membership and the number of congregations decreased according to the Annual Church Profile report conducted by Lifeway Christian Resources working with Baptist state conventions.
According to the report, 2022 saw baptism increase by more than 16%, in-person worship attendance by more than 5%, small group attendance by 4% and financial donations by almost 2%. The total membership of the Southern Baptist Convention, however, continued its downward trajectory. SBC says its current total membership is more than 13.2 million, down from 13.6 million in 2021. The loss of 457,371 members is the largest single-year drop in more than 100 years, the Convention said.
“Much of the downward movement we are seeing in membership reflects people who stopped participating in an individual congregation years ago and the record keeping is finally catching up,” said Scott McConnell, executive director of Lifeway Research, in an article on the SBC news web portal.
