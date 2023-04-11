Spice up your carrot life

Carrots deserve our attention. They are more than just a ubiquitous vegetable you hope your kids will eat. Sure, these colorful roots are a blast of nutrients and naturally sweet. They’re a go-to method to ensure we get our daily dose of vitamins. They undeniably play an important supporting role in stews, soups and sauces, or as a colorful flourish to leafy green salads and vegetable medleys. However, carrots are more than just a token flavor agent and accompaniment to a main dish. They are versatile and exciting and can easily be celebrated as the star attraction.
Roasted Harissa Carrots With Tahini Sauce
Active time: 15 minutes
Total time: about 30 minutes
Yield: Serves 4 to 6
Yogurt-Tahini Sauce:
2/3 cup whole milk Greek yogurt
2 tablespoons tahini
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 garlic clove, minced
1/4 teaspoon cumin
Pinch of kosher salt
1 1/2 to 2 pounds carrots, peeled, ends trimmed
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon coriander
1 teaspoon sweet paprika
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Grated lemon zest for garnish
Chopped cilantro leaves and mint leaves for garnish
Directions: Whisk the sauce ingredients in a small bowl. Refrigerate until use.
Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment.
If the carrots are thick, halve lengthwise. Cut the carrots in equal lengths (or leave whole, if desired). Place in a large bowl with the oil and toss to coat. Sprinkle the cumin, coriander, paprika, salt, cayenne and black pepper over the carrots and toss again to evenly coat.
Spread the carrots in one layer on the prepared baking sheet.
Transfer to the oven and roast until crisp-tender and charred in spots, 15 to 20 minutes, depending on the thickness of the carrots, shaking the pan once or twice.
Remove from the oven and garnish with the lemon zest, cilantro and mint. Serve warm or at room temperature with the Yogurt-Tahini Sauce.
