The Mojave Desert holds potential for an exceptional wildflower bloom this spring. “We never know for sure if we’re going to get a superbloom, or a spectacular wildflower season, but we are hopeful,” said Michelle Thompson, Arizona State Parks & Trails spokeswoman.
A desert botanical phenomenon popularly known as a superbloom occurs when an unusually high proportion of wildflowers germinate and bloom at the same time. A range of ideal conditions is needed to occur for the desert to put out its showiest blooms.
“It’s probably slightly early to predict an exceptional year, but the winter precipitation through January is a good sign,” said Andrew Brischke, Mohave County Extension director. “Local conditions are currently trending toward a better-than-average year for a wildflower bloom.”
The timing of temperature and precipitation and, to a certain degree, wind are what mostly drive superblooms, he said. Temperatures need to warm at the right time, but if it gets too hot and dry too quickly, the plants may not show as well as hoped.
Superblooms require both frequency and volume of precipitation at the right time, and frequent warm winds still may dry out the plants prematurely.
Much of northern Arizona receives up to 50% of its annual precipitation during the monsoon season which officially runs from mid-July through September.
“The outlook for the month of February shows no indication of precipitation either above or below normal in Northwest Arizona,” said John Adair, National Weather Service Las Vegas meteorologist.
“Plants are in the business of survival and reproduction so they will only germinate when conditions are ideal for them,” Brischke said. “The seed bank is there and will remain there because seeds will stay dormant and viable for several years, perhaps decades, waiting for those ideal conditions.”
Winter/spring precipitation is what mostly drives Mohave County’s cool-season flush of desert wildflowers and the more showy flowering shrubs in February and March, with higher elevations seeing flowers around May.
“(In) Mohave County, yellow cups are common, along with lupine,” Thompson said. Other common blooms in the county may include desert primrose, Gravel Ghost, California or Bear poppy, desert chicory and golden sunup.
Cattail Cove State Park in Lake Havasu offers particularly good wildflower viewing, Thompson said.
“It has great trails that showcase the blooms,” she said. “You can also see blooms at two parks in La Paz County along the Colorado River — River Island and Buckskin Mountain state parks.”
In addition to providing spectacular desert viewing, a good year of annual forbs provides more abundant forage for both large and small herbivores, including livestock, and seed eaters, Brischke said. Superblooms also provide more cover for soil, reducing erosion and, if given the chance, to decompose and recycle nutrients to the soil.
However, superblooms don’t come without risk.
“Obviously, our invasive weeds or toxic plants have just as much, if not more, of a chance to reproduce and spread more quickly,” Brischke said. “Superblooms also increase the risk of fire activity as the plants begin to dry out they turn into fuel that can carry a wildfire more easily.”
