Crowd thrilling, family entertainment of professional rodeo returns to SARA Park’s rodeo grounds on March 24-26.
The Lake Havasu Stampede is a nationally recognized event that features some of rodeo’s biggest names for three action packed performances. The action takes place under the lights on Friday and Saturday with performances at 7 p.m. with an additional matinee performance on Sunday at 3 p.m.
And everyone is invited to Cowboy Church on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
All three rodeo performances are slated to bring in top professional rodeo athletes as they try and qualify for the season ending Wrangler National Finals Rodeo held in Las Vegas in December.
The Stampede will feature the standard PRCA Rodeo events of bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, and bull riding along with Women’s Pro Rodeo events of breakaway roping and barrel racing.
In addition to the professional events taking place, the popular mutton bustin’, or sheep riding, for the kids ages 4-7 and under 80 pounds, will take place all three days.
Registration for the Mutton Bustin’ is available online at HavasuStampede.com and is limited to 10 kids per day.
The Lake Havasu Stampede is being produced by Honeycutt Rodeo and Gold Spur Productions. For long time rodeo fans of the area, Honeycutt Rodeo is no stranger to producing outstanding events in the region and showcasing their top livestock athletes.
The Lake Havasu Stampede will feature the top Honeycutt Rodeo stock selected for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo.
In addition to the great rodeo competition, the Lake Havasu Stampede will be packed with top-notch entertainment including ‘Magic in Motion’ trick rider Madison MacDonald Thomas.
