I’m sure you have been sitting on the edge of your seat waiting for this week’s continuation on protein. In case you are just tuning in, last week we talked about why we need protein, how much protein a person needs, and why going to the extreme with protein-packed meals isn’t beneficial to providing our body with the protein it needs.
Now that we learned why to consume protein, let’s look at the how. High-quality proteins include lean meats such as chicken, turkey, and lean cuts of beef, as well as fish and seafood. Plant-based options like beans, lentils, quinoa, tofu, and tempeh are also excellent choices for individuals who prefer to eat a more plant-based diet. This is obviously not an exhaustive list, as other great protein sources are found in nuts, seeds, dairy and plant-based milk products, some vegetables, and enriched foods.
The other place we get protein in our diet is through the consumption of protein-enriched foods. You may have seen these around—products that you wouldn’t ordinarily seek out for protein, like pancakes or waffles, but are enriched with supplemented protein to create a more balanced and filling meal. For example, you might have seen Kodiak waffle and pancake mix (they have a whole line of other products too).
The pitfalls of protein-enriched foods can be taste and texture. When something is added to an original product, it has an affect of the taste and texture of what you’re consuming. As I mentioned above, Kodiak waffle and pancake mix is a protein-enriched food, but it can be dry and requires doctoring to create the fluffy, light meal being sought. Brands vary, so be open and try different things. Happy Day protein pancake and waffle mix is a personal favorite—it’s sweet, light, and fluffy without any extra work to make it palatable.
Protein-enriched products can bolster protein consumption, but shouldn’t be a main source, as to achieve the level of protein one needs, the quantity of these foods that would need to be consumed could cause digestive distress.
There is a place for protein supplementation. Those that participate in athletics, frequent fitness activities, and conditions that make eating difficult, but also for people on-the-go that want a quick and sustaining meal or snack are all reasons to add protein supplements.
There are several types of protein supplements, derived from different sources and offering differing nutritional profiles. Some common types of protein supplements include:
1. Whey Protein: probably the most popular and widely used protein supplements. It is derived from milk during the cheese-making process and is rich in all essential amino acids.
2. Casein Protein: Like whey protein, casein is also derived from milk. It is absorbed more slowly, providing a steady release of amino acids over a longer period. The downside of whey and casein proteins is they can be irritating to those with lactose intolerance or milk allergies.
3. Plant-Based Protein: are sourced from plants such as soy, pea, rice, hemp, and others. These are suitable for vegetarians, vegans, and those with lactose intolerance or dairy allergies.
4. Egg White Protein: derived from the whites of eggs and is a complete protein source, containing all essential amino acids.
5. Collagen Protein: derived from animal connective tissues and is promoted for its potential benefits to skin, hair, and joint health. It’s a rich source of specific amino acids and is not a complete protein source. Many rely on collagen to supplement protein consumption, but it does not provide the benefits of a full-spectrum protein that is rich in the majority of or all amino acids.
When considering a protein supplement, think about how you’re going to consume it. From mixing powder with milk or water, to smoothies, adding it to other food, or eating premade bars—there are endless possibilities using protein supplements.
I am a proponent of creating a more nutrient dense option when choosing to use a protein supplement. Premade bars are great for quick go-to snack but utilizing it in other foods or creating a shake with more than just milk or water—adding fruits and vegetables—provides fiber, other essential nutrients, and makes it more sustaining. I use an unflavored protein powder when cooking to amplify certain dishes. It’s great for adding to sauces, baked goods, or even your morning coffee.
When choosing any powdered product, the two things to consider are dissolvability (no one likes chalky or chunky drinks) and ingredients. Look for protein powders that contain mostly protein in their ingredient list (usually with a few stabilizers). It sounds silly, but many have additives and “proprietary blends” that bump up the calories, carbohydrates, and chemicals that we are consuming.
Choosing protein-packed foods and products can be daunting. This is simply a primer of where we get our protein and what to look for when selecting products. We all have individual nutrition needs, so as I’ve mentioned before, seek out the advice of a trained and certified nutrition professional and rise above the noise of advertisements, social media, influencers, trainers, and coaches.
For more information in the meantime, you can always visit https://heartandsolefit.com/
