Recently our city dedicated the Mike Delaney Pickleball Complex at Dick Samp Memorial Park (1628 Avalon Ave), and it was exciting news for a lot of people. I must admit, personally, I didn’t understand the hoopla—that is, until I looked a little further into what pickleball is.
Pickleball had humble beginnings—starting in a congressman’s backyard in Washington state with a badminton net, ping pong paddles, and a perforated plastic ball—after not being able to find a complete set of badminton racquets to play that afternoon. First, they started with the net elevated, eventually through the weekend lowering it to the asphalt when they realized the ball bounced well on the asphalt.
The two friends that had set out for an afternoon of recreation had so much fun, they invited more friends to join them the next weekend, created rules of the game, and pickleball was born—this was 1965.
By 1972, a corporation was created to protect the sport, and in 1984, the USAPA (United States Pickleball Association) was created to perpetuate the growth and development of the sport on a national level. Today, there are over 70,000 members of USAPA and a reported 8.9 million pickleball players over the age of six in the United States.
Apparently, pickleball is a big deal.
I’m not even going to try an explain the rules of pickleball here because I’m positive I’m going to make a mistake (even after years of playing tennis, I still can’t explain how scoring works!), but in all of my research and reading about pickleball, there are many websites that explain the rules and how to play—including usapickleball.org, with great video demonstrations too.
I can tell you the health benefits of long-term play are cardiovascular fitness improvement from aerobic exercise, can help to lower blood pressure, and improve mental health from socialization.
One of the best ways to learn is by doing. The popularity of pickleball in our community does not only account for having dedicated courts in Dick Samp Park, but pickleball enthusiasts can join the Lake Havasu City Pickleball Association (lakehavasupickleball.com). The Lake Havasu Pickleball Association (LHCPBA) promotes the development and growth of pickleball in the Lake Havasu City area. Their site contains information about locations to play, events, contacts, training, and more. The LHCPBA calendar is quite packed with opportunities to meet up for a game!
The Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center also has open court hours for pickleball. It seems to draw a good crowd when I pass by on my way to the pool! Check the Parks & Recreation tab on the lhcaz.gov website for more information and schedule.
Ready to try something new? Let me know if you give pickleball a shot!
For more information in the meantime, you can always visit https://heartandsolefit.com/
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
