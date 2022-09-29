You will start to see the flashy “immune booster” advertisements attached to near about everything from drinks to supplements to foods and beyond over the coming months as a marketing scheme during cold and flu season, but what does support our immune system?
Very little of what you can purchase, and those items that come at a cost are things you are usually already purchasing.
Sleep. Sleep is probably the body’s number one immunity booster. It allows the body to rest, repair, and recharge. Many of the processes of the body happen when we are sleeping, so if you’re cheating it that time to work, you’re cheating yourself the ability to feel your best. If you are lacking sleep, the body is not at the top of its game to fight off what it is faced with.
Lower stress. Stress hormones released in the body lower immunity and make individuals more susceptible to illness. Prolonged levels of stress can create an environment in the body where you are constantly fatigued and fighting illnesses, making it harder to get out of that stress cycle. Stress is managed in many ways depending on the individual and your ideal coping mechanisms, but consider journaling, mindfulness practices, exercise, or therapy.
Movement. There’s probably not going to be a time that I’m not going to say movement isn’t a good a thing. Exercise is a great immunity booster. Getting oxygen throughout the body and moving the muscles is wonderful for creating a healthier self! The only time it weakens our immunity is when we take movement to the extreme—when the body is exhausted to its limit, such as the finish of an endurance race, athletes are often more at risk for illness and need to pay special care to themselves in recovery.
Nutrition. Eating a balanced diet with a wide variety of nutrient dense foods is essential for immunity. Many of our processed foods are fortified with the micronutrients we need (zinc, selenium, vitamin A, B6, C, E, and folic acid) and fresh meats, fruits, vegetables, etc. naturally provide those nutrients and others (iron, fiber).
Therefore we need a diverse and balanced diet.
After you consider those four building-blocks of immunity, then it’s time to start looking at things like what vaccinations might be necessary (flu shot, pneumonia vaccine, and others). Your physician or pharmacist can recommend what is best for you.
Most of these seasonal vaccines are available at little or no cost depending on your healthcare plan and are currently available at many (if not all) local pharmacies.
As for the “immune booster” products? If you’re doing all the above and want the added security, there’s no harm—but if you’re not taking the above precautions, it’s not your free ticket to avoiding illness. There’s no shortcut to wellness.
Practical advice has always remained the same since we were children: wash your hands with hot water and soap often, cough into your elbow, stay home if you’re feeling ill, and stay hydrated.
I wish you a healthy cold and flu season!
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
