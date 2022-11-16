The year has flown by in a blur, and here we are, a week before Thanksgiving.
While the holiday season can be a joyous time for many, for others, it’s a time that stirs up stress and other emotions.
I won’t be Pollyanna about it and say that if we just concentrate on our blessings and those things that we can be grateful for that the stress, grief, depression, or other feelings we experience will dissipate—but we can shift our thinking, even if just for a little while.
Earlier this week on my website’s blog, I shared 9 tips to a happy holiday season from psychologist, Dr. Bethany Cook.
While you can go read that at your leisure, you can probably guess the gist of slowing down, savoring moments, keeping things simple, and focusing on gratitude.
I want to add another idea to that list of happy holiday tips today—and I’ve talked about it before--mindful eating.
Food is more than simply energy to power the body.
Food is celebration, culture, joy, family, tradition, love, and so much more. Food can bring us comfort, but it can also bring us stress.
Often, we see the diet culture media noise of “healthy swaps” for our traditional holiday foods.
Mashed cauliflower instead of potatoes, hiding vegetables in dishes to “healthify” them, preparing different dishes instead of family recipes for the sake of restrictive diet rules, and more.
We find that when swaps are made, people tend to eat more of these items because they haven’t reached that emotional level of satiation that comes from enjoying holiday traditions.
Let me insert my caveat here: if you have food allergies or sensitivities and require food swaps, of course, it’s always appropriate to do so!
And if you actually prefer mashed cauliflower over potatoes, go for it, but do it for taste and enjoyment—not for the caloric load (because the nutrient density difference is negligible in the long run).
When it comes to eating during the holidays (or anytime), we should enjoy our food.
If you don’t like it, don’t eat it.
Saying no is perfectly acceptable without explanation.
Serve yourself with your favorites, savor the portion, enjoy the company and conversation around you, and put away the distractions (phones down and plan meals before or after football).
After you’re done eating, gauge your hunger before you go back for seconds or wander through the dessert table.
If you’re full, wait a bit before your next round—the food isn’t going anywhere.
Often, we get into the mindset that if we don’t act immediately, then all the food will be gone and we will miss out, so we must inhale everything then and there as an act of security. (It’s okay, many people grew up that way, it’s a hard habit to break)
If you need to, grab your seconds or dessert, and set it aside so you have the assurance it’s there for you when you are hungry again in a bit.
Try to really be present with yourself and tune into those sensations of hunger, satisfaction, and fullness.
When we enjoy our food mindfully, we are fully present with the world around us.
We are not only engaged with our bodies, but the environment we are in—the sights, sounds, people, conversations, love, community, and traditions.
As we come into this Thanksgiving week and further into the winter holiday season, I encourage you to practice mindful eating habits and see how your perspective (perhaps that attitude of gratitude?) shifts.
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
